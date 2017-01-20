CSX downgraded at Deutsche Bank after yesterday's gap higher

CSX (CSX -2.6%) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $42 price target at Deutsche Bank, which says investors should avoid chasing the rally in the stock sparked by a potential shake-up from activist investors.
The firm notes that shares are within 10% of its unchanged target price following yesterday's 23% gap up, and more importantly within 5% of its "blue sky" scenario.
While CSX is well positioned, Deutsche Bank believes relative value considerations favor Union Pacific (UNP +2.2%) and Norfolk Southern (NSC -0.6%).