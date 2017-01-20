Bloomberg: Trump picking Pai to lead FCC

Newly inaugurated President Trump will choose Ajit Pai to lead the Federal Communications Commission, Bloomberg reports.

Pai has been a vocal part of the two-commissioner Republican minority on the FCC under outgoing Chairman Tom Wheeler. Among his notable dissents has been on the 2015 Open Internet order ("net neutrality") -- pointing to a possible reversal of the regulations that were opposed by major telecom players including AT&T (NYSE:T) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

If selected, Pai would lead the agency with a 2-1 GOP majority (for now; Trump can nominate commissioners to fill two open seats).

Along with opposing net neutrality regulations, Pai objected to a vote to set subscriber data privacy rules affecting broadband providers, and he is more supportive of industry mergers than agency Democrats.

