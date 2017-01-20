Enrollment underway in late-stage study assessing Global Blood's GBT440 in sickle cell disease

The first patient has been enrolled in Global Blood Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:GBT) Phase 3 clinical trial, HOPE, evaluating lead product candidate GBT440 in people with sickle cell disease (SCD) who have had at least one episode of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) in the previous year. The primary endpoint is the proportion of participants who achieve more than a 1 g/dL increase in hemoglobin at week 24 compared to baseline.

GBT440 is an oral, once-daily therapy that works by increasing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen. It is also in development for the treatment of hypoxemia in patients with ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Shares are up a fraction after hours.