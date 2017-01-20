Stocks rise, recovering most of initial pullback that followed Trump speech

Stocks closed higher, recouping most of the pullback that initially followed the protectionist tone of Trump's first speech as president.

In his inaugural address, Pres. Trump said his administration would follow “two simple rules: Buy American and hire American,” but it also promised new roads, bridges and highways.

"It was a very populist speech. He spoke to the Heartland; he spoke to those who voted for him," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial.

For the week, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, while the Dow and Nasdaq each fell 0.3%.

Financial stocks, the best performing sector from Election Day to year-end 2016, rose 0.5% on the day but fell 1.6% for the week as investors pulled money out of the sector.



Tech stocks also added 0.5%, buoyed by better than expected earnings reports from both IBM and Skyworks Solutions.

U.S. Treasury prices were mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield closed unchanged at 2.47%.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 2% at $52.42/bbl on expectations of tighter global supply but pared gains after data showed a large rise in the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs.