Canadian court rejects enforcement of Ecuadorian judgment against Chevron

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says a Canadian court has ruled that the Ecuadorian judgment against the company cannot be enforced, finding that Chevron Canada Ltd. is a separate entity from Chevron Corp. and not a party to the Ecuadorian lawsuit and not a debtor to the judgment.

The court also rejected an attempt by the plaintiffs to prohibit CVX from using evidence of fraud as part of the company’s defense against the recognition and enforcement action in Canada.

Representatives of residents of Ecuador's Lago Agrio region were trying to force CVX to pay for what they say is water and soil contamination caused during 1964-92 by Texaco, which CVX acquired in 2001.