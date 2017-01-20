North Dakota landowners sue over Dakota Access easement payments

More than a dozen North Dakota landowners file suit against an Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) subsidiary involved in developing the Dakota Access pipeline, charging they were misled into accepting unfair compensation for allowing the pipeline to cross their land.

ETP secured easements from 800 landowners in North Dakota for the project, with most landowners named in the suit offered $216/rod, a unit of measurement used in land surveying that is equal to 16.5 ft.; the lawsuit claims certain other landowners were paid as much as $2K/rod.

The landowners are seeking $4M in damages from Dakota Access, according to court documents.