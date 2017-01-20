Burlington Stores expands roles for three execs

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has shuffled leadership positions, making a number of moves effective Jan. 30.

The company has promoted Jennifer Vecchio to a new role, chief merchandising officer/principal, and given her responsibility for merchandise planning, allocation and MIO.

Marc Katz takes on a new role as chief financial officer/principal, with expanded responsibility over Supply Chain, Procurement, Corporate Services and Asset Protection functions.

And Fred Hand has been named chief customer officer/principal, adding responsibilities for Marketing, Strategy and E-Commerce.

The three will continue to report to CEO Thomas Kingsbury.