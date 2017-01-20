GE's Q4 disappoints but Immelt "pretty secure" about 2017 growth target

GE tumbled 2.2% in today's trade as Q4 revenue fell 2.4% Y/Y, with organic revenue in industrial businesses sliding 1% and coming in below the company's 0%-2% growth forecast and after having to reduce revenue forecasts throughout the year.

Analysts question whether the Q4 results could mean GE will miss the 2017 target of 3%-5% growth that the company reaffirmed today, but with Alstom revenue included - as it will be in future quarters - hitting the revenue target "doesn't look like a stretch," says RBC analyst Deane Dray.

Noting GE's overall organic revenue rose 4% in the quarter, CEO Jeffrey Immelt said in today's earnings conference call that felt "pretty secure" about the 2017 target.

Q4 revenue in GE's oil and gas business sank 22%, but the decline was expected amid weak market conditions.

GE’s Q4 industrial operating cash flow of $8.2B made it the "biggest cash quarter in our history,” Immelt said.

Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland writes hopefully that GE stands to benefit from tax reform and plans for infrastructure stimulus, and the stock's gains have not kept pace with the broader post-election rally, indicating some skepticism may have been baked in and leaving some room to rise.