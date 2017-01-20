Trump lays out energy plans in "America First Energy Plan"

The new Trump White House releases its "America First Energy Plan," saying the U.S. must take advantage of its $50T of untapped shale oil and gas reserves, especially on federal lands.

“For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry,” the plan says, promising to eliminate "harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule."

Pres. Obama "used a pen and phone to load up the Federal Register with harmful regulations, but Donald Trump has an eraser - and he should use it,” says Andy Koenig, VP of policy at Freedom Partners.

Trump's inauguration may mark the start of the most significant shift in the direction of U.S. oil policy in decades, according to a Platt's analysis.

Meanwhile, California pushes back by releasing a sweeping plan to cut the state's output of greenhouse gas emissions, including plans to reduce oil refinery emissions 20% by 2030.

