Analysts parse AT&T filing: Subscriber count, first view into streaming

AT&T (NYSE:T) climbed 1.1% today after its premarket filing where it said it would take a $1B charge tied to pension obligations, and that it expected to report 900,000 branded net wireless subscriber additions.

That implied postpaid phone subscriber losses (a class of higher-spending consumers) were less than anticipated as well. The company said it would report more than 200,000 video net adds (paying) due to DirecTV Now, a first inkling into how the company's fledgling TV streaming service is performing.

Wells Fargo's Jennifer Fritzsche sees the news as a net positive, as "preliminary results beat our estimates for wireless and video ... While AT&T did not break out post-pay phone results specifically ... we still expect Q4 to show negative post-pay phone adds."

Meanwhile, analyst Craig Moffett is still let down by the video results. “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it is self-evidently better to have an OTT business that is successful in acquiring customers than to have one that is not ... Still, from a value creation perspective, this result must be judged a disappointing one.”

He'd be "hard pressed" to think that most subs weren't for a now-ended $35/month promotion for the company's 100-channel tier. Reporting traditional video and OTT together is convenient, he argues, but "the value of a DirecTV and DirecTV Now subscriber is not remotely the same ... The value erosion just from the positive net additions of DirecTV Now subscribers likely exceeds $70M. Any foregone subscribers from the traditional platform would represent a much larger value loss.”