Zayo to work wireless upgrade in Colorado

A wireless carrier has chosen Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) for a dark fiber solution to expand in Colorado's Front Range, the communications provider said.

The project involves a 20-year contract that exceeds $16M. It will add 124 new route miles in Colorado Springs for a fiber-to-the-tower solution, Zayo says.

That will provide for the carrier to boost density through a centralized radio access network, and diversify connectivity between Colorado Springs and metro Denver. The buildout can be leveraged for follow-on tenants in Colorado Springs as well, Zayo says.