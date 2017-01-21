D.R. Horton, Shell, FCX, senior loans among picks at Barron's Roundtable

via Barron's Roundtable

Delphi Management's Scott Black reloads his D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) idea from the Midyear Roundtable, noting it's a rare homebuilder with positive free cash flow and low debt. Affordability, however, is an issue - the company says 22-23% of would-be customers looking for financing don't qualify.

He's a fan of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH), noting the stock has been punished alongside other health care names over worries about price increases, but Zimmer's prices have declined 1-3% over the past two years. D.C. can't accuse it of price-gauging. Competitors like Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) have substantially higher multiples.

Other picks are Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) for its hefty yield, and a more speculative play in Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), whose balance sheet is improving and which stands to reap $410M in EBITDA for every dime increase in the price of copper.

Jeff Gundlach likes to look at the ratio of copper-to-gold to predict the direction of bonds - a rise in July signaled 2016's selloff, and it's come down a bit of late, supporting the modest rally.

He's looking for investments without much rate risk, and likes Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) trading at an 11% discount to NAV. The duration is just 0.3. Buying this is like buying the 10-year Treasury yielding 4% when it's actually (as of time of Roundtable) just 2.375%. He's also a fan of PowerShares Senior Loan Portfolio (NYSEARCA:BKLN), which has its share of credit risk, but little rate risk.