Wal-Mart begins round of corporate job cuts

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) began dropping the hammer on a round of 1K corporate-level job cuts yesterday.

Sources indicate that the first round of job eliminations were focused in Wal-Mart's supply chain, but human resources and technology positions are also expected to be in the line of fire.

"From time to time, you’ll see the company eliminate positions in an effort to stay lean and fast," wrote CEO Doug McMillon in a memo to employees.

Shares of Wal-Mart have lagged the S&P Retail ETF for the first part of 2017 amid concerns of a cross-border tax. The question marks around U.S. trade policies have sent some analysts to the sidelines on the retailer.

Wal-Mart is due to report Q4 earnings on February 21.