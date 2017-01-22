Complying with the oil output cut deal

OPEC and non-OPEC countries meeting in Vienna on Sunday struck a positive note regarding their agreement to cut oil output as a committee set to monitor the deal met for the first time.

"Compliance is great - it's been really fantastic," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told reporters.

Producers have cut oil supply by 1.5M barrels a day, more than 80% of their collective target, since the deal came into effect on Jan. 1.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, UWT