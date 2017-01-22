Google should breach $1,000 in 2017 - Barron's

Shares of Alphabet will probably climb past $1,000 in 2017, or more than 20%, Barron’s says, driven by growth in digital advertising, YouTube and cloud services.

In 2017, digital ads will bring in $202B - 40% of all ad spending.

New tricks that could fuel ad sales growth: redesigned paid-search text ads on mobile "give fuller descriptions and look better"; GOOG has increased the number of paid results it shows for lucrative search terms; device bidding; promoted pins in Google Maps.

Also watch Google Cloud; Alphabet only has 5% and could grow by opening more data centers and creating services using its experience in AI and machine learning.

While up more than 50% since Dec. 2014, GOOG/GOOGL grew only 2% in 2016.