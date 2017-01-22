Dump Disney, Barron's says

Disney (NYSE:DIS), up 18% since Oct. 17, is overpriced according to BMO analyst Daniel Salmon, who cut his rating to Underperform in the past week, Barron’s says.

Salmon cites continuing subscription losses for ESPN and “more risk than opportunity” at the film studio.

Noting bullish investor sentiment, Salmon writes, "We think this positive turn comes too early and the risk/reward skews negatively... We still see more negative data points than positive for ESPN and believe consensus Studio estimates embed better performance per film, which is a key risk, in our opinion."

Salmon’s target price for DIS is $88, compared to Friday’s close of $107.66.

Add to that Bob Iger’s looming retirement in 2018; Barclays notes that DIS has risen more than 350% over his tenure, and there’s no clear succession plan in place.