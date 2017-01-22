Auto parts sector to feel Amazon Effect

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has struck new contracts with auto parts makers Robert Bosch, Federal-Mogul (NASDAQ:FDML), Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and Cardone Industries in recent months, according to New York Post.

The increased focus of the e-commerce giant in the auto parts sector could put pressure on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO), Genuine Parts and O'Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) on the pricing end.

Sources say the auto parts industry could now be at a tipping point due to a growing rift between manufacturers and retailers.