The eyes of the metals industry will be on Chile this week when a new pay deal will be put to workers at Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine.

In the first nine months of 2016, Escondida produced 750K tons of copper, so the impact of a strike would likely reverberate.

Although employees have already rejected an initial offer from operator BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), a final proposal will be delivered today with a vote scheduled for tomorrow.

