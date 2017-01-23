Fitch: China growth reflects stimulus not sustainability

China's stimulus programs have boosted economic growth, but they're also creating stability risks, Fitch said in a research report.

"Short-term growth targets have been prioritized over some areas of structural reform, particularly efforts to reduce the economy's dependence on credit-intensive investment."

Aggregate financing, which grew 12.4% in 2016 (excluding equity), rose faster than nominal GDP of 8%, pushing up the country's debt-to-GDP ratio.

