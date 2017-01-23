Futures, dollar slip following Trump inauguration

The greenback is giving up some gains against a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding the new president's policies, as well as his recent remarks about the impact of dollar strength.

Trump's inaugural address on Friday highlighted his "America first" mantra, but disappointed investors hoping for details on his plans to stoke growth, spend on infrastructure and reduce taxes.

U.S. futures are also heading lower, following a decline in Europe: Dow -0.1% ; S&P 500 and Nasdaq -0.2% .

Oil is down 1.4% at $52.49/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1211/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.47%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, TALL, UUP, UDN, USDU