Kornit Digital announces launch of public offering of ordinary shares

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) announced the launch of a public offering of 7M ordinary shares. 2M of the shares are being offered by Kornit and 5M of the shares are being offered by shareholders of the company, substantially all by the company’s largest shareholder, Fortissimo Capital Fund II (Israel) L.P. Kornit and the selling shareholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares being offered by the selling shareholders.

Barclays and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters in the offering. William Blair, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers in the offering.

Press Release