Kamada readies Phase 2/3 study in Europe for GvHD candidate G1-AAT IV; shares ease 3% premarket

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) says it has almost completed its preparations to initiate a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in Europe assessing Orphan Drug-tagged Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (G1-AAT IV) for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) with lower gastrointestinal involvement.

It recently received positive Scientific Advice from the advisory Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) related to the design of the trial and the regulatory path to approval. It plans to submit a Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) this year. A U.S.-based study is ongoing.

G1-AAT IV is a highly purified protein derived from human plasma. It is approved in the U.S. under the brand name GLASSIA (marketed by Shire).