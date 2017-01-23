Hilton launches Tapestry brand

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) announces it launched the new Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand.

The company says the new brand was created in reaction to customer and owner demand for original upscale hotels with an independent flair. It also notes that while numerous brands compete in the luxury and upper upscale segments, Hilton’s extensive consumer feedback and competitive data analysis have revealed a white space opportunity in the upscale market segment, especially for a collection brand.

Tapestry becomes the 14th separate brand at Hilton.

Source: Press Release