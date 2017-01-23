AMC Entertainment acquires European exhibitor

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced that it acquired European exhibitor Nordic Cinema Group from PE firm Bridgepoint for $929M.

Nordic operates 68 theatres and has a substantial minority interest in another 50 associated theatres to which Nordic provides a variety of shared services.

The company notes that Nordic's theatres are top in market share in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Nordic ranks second in market share in Norway, but with a new theater scheduled to open is expected to move to first.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

