Marriott International updates on room expansion

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) announces that it opened a record 55K rooms in 2016. The figure doesn't include the 381K rooms gained through the Starwood acquisition.

The combined company signed 880 new hotel deals, representing nearly 136K rooms and opened over 400 hotels with more than 68K rooms around the world.

Marriott now operates or franchises over 6K hotels and nearly 1.2M rooms.

"We achieved strong global growth across both established and emerging markets in 2016," says Global Chief Development Officer Tony Capuano.

Marriott's North American pipeline accounted for a leading 36% of industry rooms under construction and 14% of industry rooms open, he notes.

Source: Press Release