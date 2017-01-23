Aptose Bio shelves lead product candidate APTO-253 in favor of CG'806; shares plummet 41% premarket

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) decides to temporarily shelve lead product candidate APTO-253 in order to prioritize its resources to develop preclinical-stage CG'806 for FLT3-driven acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and certain BTK-driven B-cell malignancies.

Its decision was prompted by manufacturing problems related to the intravenous formulation of APTO-253, which it needs to solve before continuing development. The FDA placed its Phase 1b study in AML on clinical hold in November 2015.

The company says its has sufficient cash resources to fund operations in Q4. It expects to release its financial results for 2016 on or around March 14. It adds that investors should not "place undue reliance" on it previous guidance. Management also says that it will not provide preliminary results going forward.

The company licensed small molecule CG'806 from South Korea's CyrstalGenomics in June 2016.