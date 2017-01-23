Silgan announces agreement to acquire Westrock’s specialty closures and dispensing systems business

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) entered into a definitive agreement with WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) to acquire its specialty closures and dispensing systems business for $1.025B.

“This acquisition significantly enhances the scope and breadth of our market leading closure franchise by bringing new capabilities in the highly engineered dispensing systems category,” said Tony Allott, Silgan's President and Chief Executive Officer. “This business has a long history as a differentiated packaging franchise with deep customer relationships, a clear focus on the needs of its customers and markets and a strong track record for product innovation to meet these needs. This acquisition allows us to further build relationships with common global customers, provides significant opportunities for cost synergies, creates an incremental platform for growth and strongly enhances our free cash flow,” continued Mr. Allott. “We believe this business, like Silgan, holds similar passions for excellence in customer support, quality, safety and competitive franchise positions, while maintaining a strong focus on returns and free cash flow,” concluded Mr. Allott.

Press Release