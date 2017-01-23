Targa Resources buys Permian Basin gathering assets for $565M

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) -3.6% premarket after agreeing to acquire gas gathering and processing and crude gathering assets in Texas' Delaware and Midland Basins for $565M.

TRGP says it plans to connect the Outrigger Delaware assets to its existing Sand Hills system, extending the company’s Permian Basin footprint across the Delaware and Midland Basins.

TRGP says the deal should be accretive to distributable cash flow in 2017 and beyond, and will increase its gross processing capacity to ~2B cf/day across the Permian Basin by year-end 2017.

To help fund the deal, TRGP launches a public offering of 7M common shares, with an underwriter's option to purchase up to an additional 1.05M shares.