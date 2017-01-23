WestRock sells home, health and beauty business

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) announces that it sold its Home, Health and Beauty business to Silgan Holdings for $1.025B in cash plus the assumption of approximately $25M in foreign pension liability.

The company expects to receive net after-tax proceeds from the divestiture of ~$1B

“We have a constant strategic focus at WestRock on aligning our portfolio and resources around our core paper and packaging solutions businesses, and the sale of our Home, Health and Beauty business is the next step in this process,” says CEO Steve Voorhees.

The deal is expected to close in Q1.

Source: Press Release