Qualcomm -3.6% premarket; two downgrades hit

Citing increased deal timing uncertainty, Nomura analyst Romit Shah downgrades Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Neutral from Buy, and cuts the price target to $70 from $80. Recent rulings and lawsuits are stronger and broader than anticipated, says Shah, noting the company needs regulatory approval for the NXPI purchase from many of the same countries where it has outstanding complaints or litigation. Source: TheFly

CLSA downgrades to Underperform.

Meanwhile, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is set to benefit from Apple's suit against Qualcomm, says Cowen's Timothy Arcuri. QCOM's deteriorating relationship with Apple puts its modem share at risk - probably not for the next iPhone, but the one after that.