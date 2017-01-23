ADMA Biologics to acquire certain assets from Biotest Pharmaceuticals

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) acquires certain manufacturing and therapy-related assets from Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation (BPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biotest AG (OTC:BIESF). The transaction is expected to close in H1.

The company says combining these acquired assets with its immune globulin intellectual property will afford it a faster and less costly pathway for exploring additional hyperimmune globulin product candidates, as well as other potential plasma derived products. ADMA's lead product candidate, RI-002, is manufactured at BPC's Boca Raton, FL facility, the site that was the subject of an FDA-issued CRL in July 2016.

The deal in includes property (two building totaling ~126K sq. ft. and ~15 acres of land), labs, equipment and employees. .

Under the terms of the transaction, Biotest will pay up to $40M in cash, $12.5M at closing, a $15M unsecured subordinated loan at 6% and a commitment to invest an additional $12.5M in future ADMA equity financings.

ADMA says the transaction plus cash on hand should be sufficient to fund operations into at least H2 2018.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the deal.