Global comparable sales up 3% at McDonald's

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable-store sales increased 2.7% in Q4. Total revenue was down 5%, impacted negatively by eight percentage points from F/X swings.

Comparable-store sales fell 1.3% in the U.S. against a tough comparable from last year when All-Day Breakfast was launched. The U.S. comp was 10 bps better than the consensus estimate of -1.4%.

International Lead Markets segment comparable-store sales rose 2.8%, while comparable sales increased 4.7% in the High Growth Markets segment.

The company appears to have pulled tight on some costs during the quarter to help lead it to the profit beat.

