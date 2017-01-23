Apollo Global brings on legendary rainmaker

After a 30-year career of making deals in banking (most recently at Lazard), Gary Parr brings his skills to the world of private equity, starting today as a senior managing director at Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

While some in the industry wonder what Parr knows about things like accumulating real estate or investing in debt, at least one former colleague calls the switch a "natural evolution" and a "step up."

No stranger to Apollo and founders Leon Black, Josh Harris, and Mark Rowan, Parr advised on the company's IPO in 2011, and helped recently on the Athene share sale.

Parr: "Am I here to do investing? No. There are plenty of people here who know how to invest ... I’m thinking strategically about where the firm should build.”