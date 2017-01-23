Forward View warns on V.F. Corporation

Forward View initiates coverage on V.F. Corporation with a Sell rating.

The investment firm lines up a $47 price target on the apparel seller. In a note provided to Seeking Alpha, Forward View lays out its bear view on V.F.

"Unfortunately, the firm owns numerous other brands that compete in either commoditized markets (Jeanswear and Imagewear) or are prone to shifting fashion tastes (Nautica in Sportswear). We’re not especially enthused about diving into a stock with such fundamental headwinds, and President Trump creates yet another risk. Trumponomics, if actually converted from speeches into policy, will create a strong dollar and additional taxes/penalties for massive importers."

Shares of VFC are down 5.2% over the last 90 days.