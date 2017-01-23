Report: Deal for Shell’s North Sea assets expected within weeks

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) plans to sell off U.K. oil assets are expected to move ahead within weeks, with interest from P-E backed investment as well as France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) amid rising investor confidence in the oil market recovery, the Telegraph reports.

Shell’s assets are said to have caught the attention of former Centrica boss Sam Laidlaw, who reportedly was in talks with Shell over a deal with his Neptune P-E backed fund.

Shell is under pressure to sell $30B worth of assets from its global portfolio after its takeover of BG Group.