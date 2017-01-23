Immune Pharma inks research partnership to antibodies in cancer; shares ahead 6% premarket

Nano cap Immune Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMNP) perks up 6% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that it has entered into an exclusive sub-license agreement with a French Technology Transfer Office called SATT Sud-Est to develop, manufacture and commercialize mono- and bispecific antibodies in oncology. The antibodies target components of the tumor microenvironment and angiogenic factors.

The research will be conducted under the responsibility of Inserm, the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), the University of Cote d'Azur (UCA), the Scientific Center of Monaco (CSM) and the company.

The research project is based on a technology for producing tetravalent IgG-1-like bispecific antibodies developed by Immune scientific co-founder Dr. Jean Kadouche. The antibodies will target vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and cytokines of interleukin 8 (IL-8).

Financial terms are not disclosed.