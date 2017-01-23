Sunesis Pharmaceuticals updates on SNS-062 and Vosaroxin programs

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) announces clinical and regulatory updates to its two lead programs, SNS-062, a second-generation reversible and non-covalent BTK inhibitor, and vosaroxin, an anti-cancer quinolone derivative currently under review for marketing authorization as a treatment for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in Europe.

The company says that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA is now active and a Phase 1b/2 study in patients with advanced B-cell malignancies will begin in H1.

Sunesis is also progressing with its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in Europe for vosaroxin. The company received the Day 180 List of Outstanding Issues from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and expects to submit its responses by the end of the quarter. CHMP should make its decision by mid-year. If all goes well, market launch could happen this year.