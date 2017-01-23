SEC formally investigating Banc of CA; CEO out; shares down 10%

The bank's own probe found nothing that would impact the company's operating results or financial condition. Nor has an independent law firm found any violations of the law, or evidence that Jason Galanis has any direct or indirect control or undue influence over the company.

The special committee of the board did, however, find that the bank's Oct. 18 press release contained inaccurate statements, including overstating the degree to which the company had been in contact with regulatory agencies. On Jan. 12, the SEC issued a formal order of investigation directed at the previous matters as well as the Oct. 18 press release.

The board has responded by immediately separating the roles of chairman and CEO, and fired Steven Sugarman from both jobs. Current audit committee chair Robert Sznewajs will take over as chairman, and a search is underway for a new CEO. Interim duties will be carried out by the current chief risk officer and chief strategy officer.