Halliburton slips as Q4 sales miss by more than expected

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) -1.6% premarket following a mixed Q4 report in which earnings came in better than expected but revenue dropped by a steeper than expected 20%.

HAL warns of weakness in markets outside of North America, as "the North America market appears to have rounded the corner, but the international downward cycle is still playing out," echoing comments made last week by Schlumberger.

HAL says Q4 North America revenue rose 9% Q/Q but fell 16% Y/Y to $1.8B, while segment operating results improved to $28M from a $66M loss in Q3, driven primarily by increased pricing and utilization throughout the U.S. land sector and effective cost management; international revenue rose 2% Q/Q to $2.2B.

Q4 operating cash flows fell to $1.7B from $3B in the year-ago quarter, and cash on hand fell to $4B from $10B.