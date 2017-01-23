Stocks set to inch lower at open as big earnings week kicks off

Stocks futures tick slightly lower to start one of the busiest weeks of the earnings season; Dow flat, while S&P and Nasdaq -0.1% .

~20% of the S&P 500 will be reporting quarterly results this week, with McDonald's ( -0.6% ) and Halliburton ( -1.6% ) each lower in premarket trading after reporting lackluster results.

Pres. Trump is expected to sign executive orders as early as today that will put in motion the renegotiation of NAFTA and the intention to withdraw from the TPP trade pact.

U.S. crude oil -1.6% at $52.35/bbl, seeing continued weakness over concerns that U.S. production is ticking up, as evidenced by last Friday's rig count data.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield lower by 3 bps at 2.44%.