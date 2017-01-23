Barclays sees large-cap REITs outperforming this year

Given less demand for lower-quality assets and potential appeal as a defensive sector, analyst Ross Smotrich - neutral on the overall REIT sector - sees potential outperformance for large-cap names.

His favorite pick in apartments is Essex Property (NYSE:ESS), which he upgrades to Outperform with $255 price target ( 12% upside ). It's got the best growth prospects and an improving supply backdrop, he says.

Alongside, he downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Equalweight and Lexington Property Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Underweight, saying the growth prospects are priced in.

Source: Bloomberg