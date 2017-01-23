Trump tells heavyweight CEOs that 75% of regulations will be cut

President Donald Trump tells top U.S. CEOs that he sees the government cutting regulations by at least 75%.

While saying safety and the environment will still be protected, the new POTUS lays out a very pro-business agenda to the group. Congress will still have its say on the issue.

Source: CNBC TV

Previously: Top CEOs talk manufacturing jobs at White House meeting (Jan. 23)

ETFs: XHB, ITB, XLI, PHO, IYT, ITA, VIS, PPA, XTN, XAR, FIDU, IYJ, PKB, FXR, UXI, PRN, RGI, SIJ, IFLY, PSCI, AIRR, HOML, NAIL, CLAW, FTXR, INDF, JHMI, WTRX, SPY.