Pinnacle Financial agrees to buy BNC Bancorp

Bank M&A continues in the southeast, with Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) inking a deal for North Carolina-based BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN).

BNC shareholders will receive 0.5235 shares of PNFP for each share of BNC they own. That works out to about $35.70 per share, or a $1.9B deal based on the PNFP's 20-day trailing average. BNC closed at $33.20 on Friday, but was a $24 stock prior to the election.

The deal is expected to be accretive to 2018 EPS by about 10%, and be accretive to tangible book value.

A conference call is set for 10 ET.