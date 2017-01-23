Dish Network +1.8% as Morgan Stanley talks up spectrum value

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares are up 1.8% as Morgan Stanley boosts it to Overweight with an eye to the company's increasingly valuable wireless airwaves.

The nature of mobile consumption is making spectrum even more valuable, Benjamin Swinburne says -- and among the spectrum haves and have-notes in the sector, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has a need for more while Dish is a holder.

Dish is often included in consolidation speculation (with increasing emphasis on fixed-line companies like cablecos buying into wireless). Developing 5G fixed wireless could be a catalyst for convergence, and Dish Network is a "nice hedge" for cable investors in that case.

Swinburne raised his price target on DISH to $75 from $61, implying 22.5% upside from today.

