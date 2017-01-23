Targa Resources prices upsized 8M-share offering at $57.65; shares halted

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) has been halted since the open, following news that it is acquiring Permian Basin pipeline systems for a minimum initial payment of $565M that could grow up to $1.5B based on performance measures by the end of February 2019.

TRGP says it is pricing its upsized 8M-share public offering at $57.65/share.

The deal expands TRGP's reach deeper into both the Delaware and Midland Basins,” CEO Joe Bob Perkins says, noting that the region has decades of drilling inventory in prolific oil and gas areas.