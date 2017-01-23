Handicapping a potential U.S.-China trade war

Analysts disagree on if a trade war between the U.S. and China is a Black Swan event or a development with a more realistic chance of occurring. Most investment firms in the U.S. see the odds as very low, while in Asia the risk factor is given more weight.

Credit Suisse is out with analysis on which companies are at risk either way.

The investment firm says Nike (NKE -0.2% ), General Motors (GM), Ford Motor (F -0.3% ) and Tiffany (TIF -0.6% ) could suffer if U.S. products are boycott in China, while U.S. sanctions place Chinese electronics exporters such as Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY, OTCPK:LNVGF) and ZTE Corp. (OTCPK:ZTCOF, OTCPK:ZTCOY) in harm's way.