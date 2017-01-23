Marinus Pharma's ganaxolone shows positive effect in rare seizure disorder; shares up 41%

Nano cap Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS +40.5% ) heads north on a 9x surge in volume in response to its announcement of positive interim results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead product candidate ganaxolone for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called CDKL5 that is characterized by difficult-to-control seizures and impaired neurological development. There are no approved treatments for the condition.

Three of four patients who received up to 1800 mg/kg/day of ganaxolone for five months experienced reductions in seizure frequency of 52 - 88%. All three continue to receive treatment with two completing six months of treatment and electing to participate in the study extension phase. One patient discontinued the study due to lack of response after four months of therapy.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint, the percentage change in seizure frequency versus baseline, is June. The estimated study completion date is July 2018.

Ganaxolone is a small molecule inhibitor of the neurotransmitter GABA, which helps control epileptic seizures. Earlier studies in adults with drug-resistant focal onset seizures and children with Fragile X syndrome were unsuccessful.