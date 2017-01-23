BP says Thunder Horse project starts up ahead of schedule, under budget

BP (BP -0.9% ) says it has started up its Thunder Horse South expansion project in the deepwater Gulf Of Mexico 11 months ahead of schedule and $150M under budget.

BP says the first new well for the project tapped into the highest amount of hydrocarbon bearing sand seen to date at the Thunder Horse field; BP expects the project to add 50K bbl/day of oil to its portfolio.

The company says the Thunder Horse project, along with its recent approval of the $9B Mad Dog Phase 2 platform, shows that the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remains a key part of its global portfolio.