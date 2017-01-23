Chinese banks, telecoms establishing $14.6B Internet fund

China's telecoms are working to establish a fund backed by China's cabinet to make the country a major player in the Internet sector, Xinhua reports.

The 100B-yuan fund (about $14.55B) is set to support investment in Internet firms, and has gotten key initial support from state-owned mobile firms China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and China Unicom (NYSE:CHU), as well as from bank ICBC.

The fund has raised an initial 30B yuan, and up to 150B yuan (nearly $22B) in credit will be available to invested companies.

