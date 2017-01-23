Avino moves up after strong 2016 production, 2017 outlook

Avino Silver & Gold (ASM +2.9% ) moves higher after providing 2016 year-end production results, with silver output of more than 1.6M oz., gold production of 7,119 oz. and copper output exceeding 4.2M lbs.

ASM sees 2017 capex at its Avino and San Gonzalo mines at $12.2M; the company says future cash flow from the two Mexican mines, combined with proceeds of the recent bought deal financing, will provide the flexibility to fund capital and exploration projects.

ASM also says it seeks to re-open the Bralome mine in British Columbia after the completion of phase one at 100 metric tons/day, which is anticipated to cost $4.1M.